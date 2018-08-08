SAN ANTONIO — A homeless man is accused of setting U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett's (D-San Antonio) office on fire in downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD said the man in his 30s is believed to have started a small external fire that almost made it to the roof of the building in the 200 block of West Travis Street before firefighters arrived.

The arson suspect in this case, Richard Casarez, was quickly detained by police after the fire broke out around 4:15 a.m.

Richard Casarez mug shot (PHOTO: Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

The damage to the office was minimal, totaling around $2,000. Police also said no interior damage was done as a result of the fire.

Lloyd Doggett released the following statement thanking first responders:

“My great thanks to our police and firefighters, who responded quickly and professionally to contain the damage and assure no loss of life, and to my District Director MaryEllen Veliz, who was promptly on the scene. Their efforts assure that we will be fully accessible today to anyone with a federal concern. While this fire does appear to be arson, investigators do not currently believe that it represented any targeted political attack.”

