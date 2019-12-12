CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tis the season to give to the less fortunate and lend a helping hand, including animals as well.

The Corpus Christi Animal Care Services hung stockings all throughout their facility, outside the kennels for dogs, that are awaiting adoption.

CCACS are asking the public for help to fill the animal's stockings with treats or toys.

Each dog will get to take their stocking full of treats with them when they find their forever home this holiday season.

The Corpus Christi Animal Care Services knows that many people cannot adopt pets, so this event allows people to still give back and show love by filling the Christmas stockings.

Any treats, toys, bones, balls, blankets, clothes, and other items to fill the animal's stockings will greatly be appreciated.

The stockings that have been hung outside the kennels at the CCACS were decorated by Woof Pack Readers of all ages that stop by the animal shelter to read to the animals.

The CCACS also adds that they are in need of Woof Pack Readers to read books to the animals, and also help decorate remaining stockings on December 12th and 19th from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on volunteering at the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, visit their website, their Facebook page, or call 361-826-4630.

