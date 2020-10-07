Corpus Christi officials report the COVID-19 related death of a six-week-old infant

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The less than six month old boy infant that died today tested positive for SARS-cov2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Health Director Annette Rodriguez said the child was hospitalized, but not admitted to the ICU. He began responding to the care inside the hospital and was discharged. More than one week later, the infant died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. An autopsy will be performed.
"My deepest condolences go out to the family," City Councilman, Ben Molina stated in the Facebook post on Friday, July 10.
According to city health officials, the infant boy is the first child to die of the coronavirus in Nueces County.
