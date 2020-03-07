"Covering your mouth it’s not effective at all" | New face mask requirement could lead to financial penalty if ignored

A fine could hurt your pocketbook up to $250

WACO, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott's statewide executive order requiring all Texans to wear a face covering -- went into effect a on Friday. The governor is trying to slow the spread of the coronavirus after an increase in cases throughout the state.

Business is booming at here at Best Circle Hardware Supply in Waco and on Friday, customers came in and out of the store wearing mask or some kind of face coverings as they shopped.

J.P. Pizzio is the general manager. He said since the new order came down from the governor issuing a statewide mask order it has been so far so good.

“Customers are coming in, but you still get a few who don’t like to,” said Pizzio. “We have to strongly recommend they wear face coverings and from there most of the time they are happy to comply.”

With McLennan County reporting a record breaking 271 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 7,555 in the state of Texas, doctors at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest say it is important to wear a mask, even if you do not want to.

“Often it is uncomfortable and it gets humid and moist and gross, but in order to protect yourself and others you should cover everything. If you are only covering your mouth it’s not effective at all,” said Doctor John Myers of Baylor Scott and White-Hillcrest.

Doctors suggest that you follow the governors order and wear and mask because it may prevent you and others from getting sick.

“They protect us from when we cough or speak loudly or sneeze,” said Myers. "They protect us from spreading all of those droplets in the air which greatly decrease infecting a lot of people around us.”

The governors order went into effect at noon Friday. First-time violators will get a warning but a second violation will get you upwards of a $250 fine.