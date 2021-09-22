COVID-19-related deaths keep local flower shops in high demand

Local flower shops have been busy creating floral arrangements for funerals because of COVID-19-related deaths.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Local flower shops have remained busy preparing arrangements and funeral baskets for loved ones that have died COVID-19-related deaths. According to recent reports, the San Angelo Health Department has confirmed 407 COVID-related deaths.

Stemmed Designs in San Angelo has been impacted by the high demand of floral arrangements for funerals. Sales associate Laura Fuentes said getting flowers from suppliers that are needed for funerals is challenging because of the high demand.

“On a regular basis for funerals, we do three to four but there are weeks where we do five to six arrangements daily,” she said.

Texas has reported a total of 61,178 COVID deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, as of Wednesday morning, there are 672,021 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the U.S.

“We were not expecting such a large demand for flowers due to the mass deaths that have happened. We went from having our normal busy season throughout the year to now being all year round,” Stemmed sales manager, Rodolfo Jaques, said.

He mentioned there is a delivery precaution process handled differently when the death is a result of COVID-19.

“Most funeral homes will cooperate with us and allow us to meet somewhere mutually to be able to have the drop-off. We sanitize our vans on a pretty hourly basis just to make sure that if something does get lingered that it has been sanitized, cleaned and removed,” he said.