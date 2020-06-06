Dallas County ends the week with its highest daily average of COVID-19 cases and its 2nd most deadly week since the pandemic started.

Saturday afternoon, health officials said two more people died from the COVID-19. The deaths include:

A Farmers Branch man in his 50s, who had underlying health conditions

A woman in her 80s, who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas. She had underlying health conditions

There have been 262 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March.

Health officials also reported 289 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 11,830.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins continues to urge citizens to practice social distancing and to wear masks, especially in large crowd settings. He's also asking those who have participated in protesting and large gatherings to get tested.

Tarrant County reports 88 new cases, 2 deaths

Tarrant County Public Health reported two more people died from COVID-19. The deaths include an Arlington woman in her 80s and a Fort Worth woman in her 80s. Health officials say both of the women had underlying health conditions.

There have been 176 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March.

Health officials also announced 88 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 6,073 cases. Of that total, at least 2,566 people have recovered.

Denton County reports 19 new cases

Denton County Public Health announced 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon, increasing the countywide total of confirmed cases to 1,486.

DCPH also reported one additional person had recovered.

