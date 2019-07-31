KILLEEN, Texas — You've seen him win Super Bowls with the Cowboys.

Now, Dallas Cowboys Hall of Honor member Darren Woodson is helping kids across Texas.

"I come from the inner city in Phoenix, Arizona," Woodson said. "I didn't have a lot of hope there because I am from the projects."

Woodson was named spokesman for C5 Texas, a group out of Dallas which helps kids across the state learn leadership skills and pushes them toward going to college.

"They are very similar to how he was when he was growing up," C5 board chair Rick Covert said. "Most of our kids don't have a lot of opportunity, but they have strong families and support systems, like he did with his mom."

An alum of the program, TCU-grad Sam Luke added that the program helped him get a full-ride scholarship to TCU. Luke is spending the summer working C5's annual camp at a ranch just south of Killeen.

The camp is a huge part of what C5 does, but it's the overall impact the year-round program has which drew Woodson as he was leaving a 14-year career at ESPN.

"From educating them from seventh grade all the way up through high school and mentoring them through that process," Woodson said. "That's all they had to say is that you can impact so many young and women."

