CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Authorities are investigating a crane collapse that happened Monday at the Harbor Bridge construction site.

At around noon Monday, crews were called to Brownlee near I-37 to find a crane collapsed on the site of the Harbor Bridge replacement project site. The cause of the collapse is still unknown, but a segment of Brownlee Boulevard had to be closed between Leopard and Winnebago Streets.

Traffic will be detoured along Leopard Street to North Staples Street.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: