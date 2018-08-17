It's Fri-Yay! Which means new movies out in theaters, including one that has people talking over world about. Will it live up to the hype? Director Shawn Hobbs from the Directors Chair has more.

New Movies at the Box Office:

Crazy Rich Asians - Warner Bros, Rated PG-13

Mile 22 - STX Entertainment, Rated R

Alpha - Columbia Pictures, Rated PG-13

Pandas IMAX - Warner Bros, Rated G

Classics at the Waco Hippodrome:

Titanic

Yellow Submarine

Classics at the Beltonian:

Jailhouse Rock

Classics on the Big Screen:

Elvis '68 Comeback Special

New at Home on Demand:

Down a Dark Hall - Lionsgate, Rated PG-13

New at Home on Netflix:

Disenchantment

© 2018 KCEN