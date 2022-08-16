1 adult, 2 minors detained after Temple armed robbery, police say

Police say the robbery happened in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive just before noon.

TEMPLE, Texas — One adult and two minors were detained Tuesday after they reportedly robbed a bank at gunpoint, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police say the robbery happened in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive just before noon. When officers arrived, they learned that three males -- one adult and two minors -- displayed a handgun and demanded money before they fled, police said.

The three reportedly fled a couple blocks to the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive with the undisclosed amount of money. That's where officers found them and detained them without incident, police said.

No other information about this incident was released.

Temple PD did say this case is still under investigation and ask if anyone has information about it, to call them at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.