LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — A suspect was arrested after speeding away from a deputy during a traffic stop in Limestone County Friday, officials said.

The deputy made initial contact with the driver on Hwy. 171 in Tehuacana, but the suspect fled toward Mexia, according to Limestone County officials.

After a short chase, thousands of dollars in cash and 133 grams of crack cocaine were found in the vehicle, officials said.

The suspect was safely taken into custody.

The suspect was charged with evading arrest, delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.