1 arrested after man shot in the head in Lampasas, police say

LAMPASAS, Texas — A 43-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the head following an argument in Lampasas over the weekend, according to the Lampasas Police Department.

Police arrested Rene Anthony Garza, 30, in connection to the shooting, police said.

On Sunday, July 11 around 9:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Chestnut. When they arrived, witnesses told police there was an argument then gunfire.

Police learned around 10:09 p.m. that the victim was transported in a private vehicle to the Rollins Brook Hospital Emergency Room with a gunshot to the head, police said. They soon learned that the victim's wounds were non-life threatening and he was later transported to Baylor Scott & White by Acadian Ambulance.

While investigating, police deemed Garza, a Lampasas resident, the suspect. They believe he used a 9 mm rifle, which was recovered, police said.

Garza was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police did not release information about what caused the argument.