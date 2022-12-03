1 child dead, 2 others shot in Killeen, police say

Around 11:12 a.m. police were sent to the 400 block of West Vega in reference to a shooting, per police.

KILLEEN, Texas — One child is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Killeen Saturday, according to Killeen Police.

According to the Police Chief Charles Kimble, around 11:12 a.m. police were sent to the 400 block of West Vega in reference to a shooting.

Investigating police found one female child dead, an adult female shot and an another female child shot, per Kimble.

According to police, there was another female child that escaped from the home.

"Everyone here appears to be related, so just take a little time out, have a little compassion for this family," Kimble told 6 News.

The two children were taken to McLane Children’s Hospital and the adult was taken to the Baylor Scott & White Health for injuries.