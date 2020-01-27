DALLAS — Updated at 3:53 p.m. Monday with additional information from shoppers.

Dallas police are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed a woman Sunday night near the drive-thru pharmacy of a Walmart in North Dallas.

Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots in the parking lot just before 9:30 p.m. and saw people hiding behind their cars to take cover during the shooting.

The shooting happened on the north side of the parking lot, witnesses said, outside the pharmacy drive-thru lane of the store off of Montfort Drive.

Dallas police said late Sunday night they are looking for a male suspect who ran away from the scene. Officials said they are aware of his identity.

Police are not sure if the two knew each other, but witnesses did say the man and woman both left the store at the same time.

The woman has not been publicly identified.

"This is a scary thing because it sounds like something that could have happened to any of us," said Jessie Reynolds, who regularly shops at Walmart.

Sheray Blaton works near where the shooting occurred and is worried that the shooter was still at large Monday afternoon.

"Three weeks into the year and another murder...like what are y'all doing?" Blaton said.

A Walmart spokesperson said the company will work with law enforcement and help in the investigation however they can.

Her death marks at least the 14th homicide in Dallas thus far in 2020.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call police.

