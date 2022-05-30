1 in critical, another expected to be ok after early morning shooting in Harker Heights, police say

Police said they responded to the 700 block of Edwards Drive in reference to a shooting around 1:37 a.m.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Harker Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting after two people were shot early Memorial Day morning, according to a news release.

Police said they responded to the 700 block of Edwards Drive around 1:37 a.m. in reference to a shooting. According to police, there were several callers reporting gunshots coming from a parking lot.

Police said there were later notified of two gunshot victims at Seton Hospital in Harker Heights. A 19-year-old male victim was treated for his gunshot wound and was released. The other 17-year-old male victim was transported by helicopter to another area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Detectives with the Harker Heights Criminal Investigations Division are asking anyone who may have any information regarding this offense to contact the Harker Heights Police Department at (254) 953-5400 # 1.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information at this time.