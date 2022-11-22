1 injured in overnight shooting in Temple

Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of North 6th Street a little before 12:30 a.m.

TEMPLE, Texas — One person was injured following a shooting in Temple early Tuesday morning, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police were called out to the 400 block of North 6th Street around 12:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a female victim was shot, police said.

The victim is expected to be ok. Police said her injuries weren't life threatening.

Police said no suspects were identified.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact the Temple PD at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 where callers can report anonymously.