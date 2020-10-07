1 man dead, another arrested following head-on crash in Belton

Jacob Allen Smith, 27, crashed into the car head-on while passing a car in a no pass zone, police say. He then fled the scene but was later arrested.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead and another in jail after a head on collision Thursday night, Texas DPS says. A woman was also taken to the hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Jacob Allen Smith, 27, was later arrested after fleeing the scene of the incident. Smith was charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault, failing to stop and render aid-SBI and failure to stop and render aid-death.

James Sexton, 42, the driver of the sedan that was hit, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital.

Police report that Smith was traveling south on Sparta Road in a Ford pickup while the sedan with two people was traveling north on Sparta Road. Smith proceeded to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone. The front of the pickup then collided head-on with the sedan. Smith fled the scene but was later arrested.