1 person dead, another in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning

KILLEEN, Texas — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Police said they were dispatched around 4:56 a.m. to the 4500 block of Donegal Bay in reference to a shooting victim.

When officers arrived to the incident they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers also located an unconscious man suffering from a gunshot wound. When paramedics arrived and they pronounced the man dead.

The woman was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition, per police.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.