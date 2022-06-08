x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 person dead, another in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning

Police were dispatched around 4:56 a.m. to the 4500 block of Donegal Bay in reference to a 911 call about a shooting victim.
Credit: KUSA

KILLEEN, Texas — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning, according to the Killeen Police Department

Police said they were dispatched around 4:56 a.m. to the 4500 block of Donegal Bay in reference to a shooting victim. 

When officers arrived to the incident they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.    

Officers also located an unconscious man suffering from a gunshot wound. When paramedics arrived and they pronounced the man dead.  

The woman was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition, per police.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time. 

Also on KCENTV.com:

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Temple PD identify first homicide victim