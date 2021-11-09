Man stabbed to death in Killeen; another man in critical condition after being found shot

The 47-year-old man who was stabbed died at the scene, police said. Another man, an 18-year-old, had a gunshot wound, police added.

KILLEEN, Texas — A man in his 40s was stabbed to death while another man was shot in Killeen on Tuesday, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Around 2:11 p.m., KPD was called out to the 400 block of Sladecek Drive regarding someone who was stabbed.

When police arrived, they found a 47-year-old man who was stabbed. He later died at the scene, Killeen PD said.

Police also found another victim, an 18-year-old man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was sent to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center with critical injuries, KPD added.

Killeen Police did not say how the man was stabbed or how the other person was shot.