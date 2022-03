Investigating police say the incident happened around 5:03 p.m. in the 13000 block of SH 195.

KILLEEN, Texas — One person was wounded after a shooting in Killeen Tuesday afternoon, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Investigating police say the incident happened around 5:03 p.m. in the 13000 block of SH 195.

Police say only one victim has been located at this time.