10 arrested; up to 70 grams of meth/heroine seized in Bosque County

According to Sheriff Trace Hendricks, the investigations focused on three different suppliers impacting the flow of these drugs within the county.

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — Ten people were arrested and about 65 to 70 grams of meth/heroine were seized following three investigations by the Bosque County Sheriff's Office over the past five months.

According to Sheriff Trace Hendricks, the investigations focused on three different suppliers impacting the flow of these drugs within the county.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 121 County Road 1424 and found 16 grams of meth, as well as weapons and drugs.

Another search warrant was executed at 8108 FM 927 in Walnut Springs on Friday, Feb. 24 by the sheriff's office along with Somervell County investigators. They found meth, heroin, marijuana and firearms, deputies said.

A third search warrant was executed the same Friday on Avenue A in Clifton.

Below are the following people who were arrested because of the investigations:

Steven Thomas

Terina Deanne Sampson

Julie Renae Carter

Johnny Daniel Carter

Tanya Nicole Sanderson

Kristine Sanderson

Benjamin Harrison Jr.

Steven Tyler English

Archie Crawford

Tiffanie Densman

Charges varied between possession of a controlled substance and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance

"These cases are a result of many hours of investigation and surveillance. I’m proud of my staff and their efforts," Hendricks said.