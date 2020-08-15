10-year-old hit by vehicle in critical condition

Nolanville police said the girl was hit in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.

NOLANVILLE, Texas — A 10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition Friday night after police said she was hit by a vehicle in Nolanville.

Police were sent to the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway around 8:15 p.m. where they found a disabled black vehicle about 800 feet from the girl.

The girl was rushed to McLane Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police said they found the driver, a 39-year-old man, and placed him into custody. The man was taken to Seton Medical Center to be checked for injuries then booked into the Bell County Jail.

Criminal charges were pending the results of a toxicology test.