$1,000 cash reward being offered to help find stolen horse in Milam County

MILAM, Texas — A $1,000 reward is being offered to help find a missing horse from Milam County, according to the Milam County Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

The Milam County Sheriff's Office was called out to the 6000 block of CR-270 during the early morning hours of Oct. 5 in reference to a horse being stolen, the page said.

The horse was described to be a 10-year-old paint mare horse.

The page reports those who stole the horse tried to steal another one at the same location, but weren't successful.

No other details about the theft were given.

You are asked to report any information that can help lead to this horse's return to Crime Stoppers at 888-697-8477. You may be eligible for an additional $3,000 reward from Crime Stoppers.

