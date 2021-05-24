11-year-old dies after hit-and-run near Milano over weekend

The multi-vehicle accident happened on US-190, just north of Milano, just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

MILANO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in locating the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run that ended with an 11-year-old dead on Sunday.

According to troopers, four vehicles were involved in the crash: a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu and an unknown black sedan.

Troopers say the unknown black sedan was traveling northbound on US-190 in front of the Chevy. Both were approaching the Hyundai and Jeep, which were traveling southbound.

Both drivers of the unknown vehicle and Chevy began to pass simultaneously in a no passing zone, troopers said. Then, the driver of the sedan crashed into the right side of the Hyundai, which caused the Chevy to crash into the Jeep, troopers said.

There was an 11-year-old girl inside the Chevy, who was not properly secured in the vehicle with a seatbelt, troopers said. She sustained serious injuries from the crash, then died on the scene, troopers said.

The drivers and passengers in the Jeep and Chevy were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

DPS said the driver of the unknown vehicle did not stop after the crash, but fled the scene.

They ask if anyone has information about the crash or can help identify the driver and unknown black sedan, to call the Milam County Sheriff's Office at 254-697-7033.