SPRING VALLEY, Wis. - Charges are pending against a western Wisconsin couple after authorities executed a warrant and seized more than 1,300 animals and a sizable stash of drugs from their property near Spring Valley.

Pierce County, Wis. Sheriff Nancy Hove confirms the August 30 raid and the confiscation of drugs and animals, which included chickens and dogs apparently bred and trained for fighting. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) says the animals were living on the Gilman Township property in deplorable conditions. Some of the dogs were tied to heavy chains, and showed scars and injuries associated with fighting, while roosters were physically altered in a way to prepare them for cockfighting.

Besides the animals, investigators confiscated four pounds of methamphetamine, a pound of marijuana and a pot grow operation.

"This is the second large-scale animal cruelty case we have encountered in the past two years," shared Sheriff Hove. "When we are made aware of any animal cruelty issues we do the best we can to investigate and hold accountable those responsible."

The animals are being cared for at ASPCA temporary shelters until custody can be determined by the courts. In Wisconsin engaging in animal fighting, which includes possession of dogs and roosters for the purpose of fighting, is a felony punishable by up to 3 and a half years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

