$14,000 of Apple products stolen from Bellmead Walmart, says police

Police say a male and female suspect were seen getting into a Dodge Durango without front or rear plates.
Credit: Bellmead Police Department Facebook
Security pictures of two suspects in an alleged theft at a Bellmead Walmart.

BELLMEAD, Texas — Over $14,000 worth of Apple products was stolen from a Bellmead Walmart, according to the Bellmead Police Department.

According to police, a male and female suspect stole iPhones, iWatches, iPods and iPads from the store on the morning of Aug. 15, adding up to a total of more than $14,000.

Police said the two suspects were seen getting into a grey Dodge Durango without any front or rear plates, with a third suspect allegedly driving the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Det. Lolmaugh at 254-799-0251 in reference to case #23-00690.

