Waco PD: 15-year-old arrested for murder on Brookview Drive

This investigation follows the third murder case for Waco in 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department announced that a 15-year-old was arrested for the murder of 16-year-old Justin Sharp on Tuesday, April 15.

According to police, the teen was brought into custody by US Marshal's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Police say on Tuesday, March 28, Waco PD responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of Brookview Drive in Waco.

According to police, upon arrival officers found Sharp with a severe gunshot wound. Police say officers performed CPR and Sharp was then transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian released the following statement on the incident:

"This is a cowardly act of gun violence resulting in the tragic loss of yet another teenager in our community. Our officers will work tirelessly to identify those involved in his death. If you have any information regarding this murder, do the right thing and contact the Waco Police Department to help identify those involved. Our sincerest condolences to the family of this young man.”