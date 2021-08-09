15-year-old killed in hit-and-run during early morning run

The incident happened near FM 431 near CR 343.

FALLS COUNTY, Texas — Fall County authorities are searching for the driver who reportedly struck and killed a 15-year-old with their vehicle Monday morning in Travis, Texas, according to Falls County sheriff's office.

The teen was struck by the vehicle on FM 431 near CR 343 while on a run, police say. Coaches at Rosebud-Lott High school tried to resuscitate the teen, but the 15-year-old died at the scene, police say.

A preliminary investigation revealed a GMC Arcadia was traveling eastbound when it crashed into the minor.

No other information, including the teen's identity, was released.