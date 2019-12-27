HOUSTON — A teenager was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the neck in northwest Harris County.

The victim had gotten off a Metro bus to the 12800 block of Mosiellee and was walking to a friend's house.

The two suspects followed him and tried to rob him at gunpoint, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The teen resisted so they shot him.

A deputy at the scene initially said the suspects took the victim's cell phone but HCSO later said a cell phone was found at the crime scene.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition but HCSO tweeted "the wound does not appear to be life-threatening."

It's possible the shooting was captured on surveillance video.

Nearby neighbors were also being questioned to see if they saw or heard anything.

Check back for more on this developing story.

