Police: 16-year-old Shoemaker HS stabbing suspect arrested

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen ISD Police Department arrested a suspect in a reported stabbing that happened at Shoemaker High School, Killeen ISD said Friday evening.
The school district said the stabbing happened on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
The 16-year-old suspect was charged with aggravated assault and was taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center. The school district did not indicate whether or not the teen was a student at the school.
No other information, including whether or not there were injuries, was released.