NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A 17-year-old has been charged with first-degree felony murder in a homicide investigation at a Rodeway Inn hotel in New Braunfels.

Police served Bryan David Ramirez-Fernandez with a warrant at his home on Thursday at 11:45 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Comal County Jail with a bond set at $100,000.

According to police, around 2:30 a.m. on Monday the New Braunfels Police Department and Fire Department were called to a hotel located in the 1200 block of I-35 North for a report of a gunshot victim.

Police said upon arrival they found Maximiliano Miranda, 18, shot and killed in a hotel room.

An investigation is now open on the case and the NBPD's Criminal Investigation Unit is interviewing witnesses.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other and there are no additional suspects at large.

We will add more to this story as more information comes available.

