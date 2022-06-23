Update | 17-year-old indicted on double murder charges by Bell County grand jury

Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Revierra Elizabeth Aline Gibson, 18, and a 15-year-old boy back in March.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old boy was indicted on double murder charges by the Bell County grand jury this week, according to court documents.

The teen, Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr., is being indicted on two counts of murder over the death of 18-year-old Revierra Elizabeth Aline Gibson and a 15-year-old boy. His identity hasn't been released.

According to the Killeen Police Department, Fuentes Jr. shot and killed the two in the 600 block of Brook Drive around 2:30 a.m. on March 24 this year.

He was arrested and set with at $2-million bond, which is $1 million on each murder charge.

Gibson and the 15-year-old boy's death marked the 10th and 11th murders for Killeen in 2022.

No other information was released.