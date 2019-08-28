KILLEEN, Texas — A teenager died Wednesday after police said someone shot him outside a Killeen apartment complex.

Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said the male victim, identified as 18-year-old Zeontre Da'Shon Horton, was found lying in the parking lot of the apartments in the 600 block of West Hallmark Ave. around 11 a.m.

Police performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived, Miramontez said.

He was taken to Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition, Miramontez said. Horton was pronounced dead around 12:25 p.m.

Police said a suspect was identified and taken into custody. The suspect is in Killeen City Jail with charges pending a review by the Bell County District Attorney's Office.

Other stories on KCENTV.COM

Walmart to revamp, reopen El Paso store after mass shooting

'Come any closer and I'll kill this b***h!': Woman shot multiple times by neighbor over HOA dues speaks