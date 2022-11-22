Police: 18-year-old pleads guilty to 2020 murder of 16-year-old in Belton

Fernando Martinez, 16, was shot twice near an outdoor basketball court in Belton in August 2020.

BELTON, Texas — An 18-year-old pled guilty to the murder of a 16-year-old who was shot to death in Belton in 2020.

Timothy Joseph Grouss was 16 when he was arrested. He shot Fernando Martinez twice near an outdoor basketball court located in the 400 block of Smith Street in August 2020, the Belton Police Department said.

Police say the two got into some kind of fight before the shooting happened. Both of them knew each other, they added.

Martinez was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Grouss led police on a chase before he was arrested in the area of Orion Drive and East Cedar Crest Lane.