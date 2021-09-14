19-year-old arrested for April shooting in Killeen, police say

Demetris Donal Davis was arrested on Sept. 13 and charged with aggravated assault with bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 19-year-old man is in police custody for the reported shooting of an 18-year-old back in April, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Demetris Donal Davis was arrested on Sept. 13 and charged with aggravated assault with bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

According to police, on April 22 around 8:25 p.m., officers were in the area of North Gray Street and Church Avenue when they heard three gunshots. Shortly after, a dispatcher informed those officers that a gunshot victim was at a home in the 900 block of Brewster Avenue.

When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot, they said. He was transported to the hospital, police said.

According to Killeen PD, the victim was "finally able" to talk to detectives months after recovering. The victim told police he was picked up in a vehicle by Davis and two others to buy a gun, but Davis shot at him, threw him out of the vehicle and fled the scene, police say.

On Sept. 13, an arrest warrant was issued for Davis' arrest. He was found in the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive and taken into custody without incident.