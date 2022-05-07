A 19-year-old Copperas Cove woman arrested after lengthy police chase Saturday morning

Chelsea Rhiannon Smith was allegedly driving a stolen 2019 Ford F-250 pickup truck on 1-35 going south near Salado, when a DPS trooper attempted to pull her over.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A 19-year-old Copperas Cove woman sent Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a lengthy police chase that spanned Bell, Coryell and Burnet counties Saturday morning.

Chelsea Rhiannon Smith was allegedly driving a stolen 2019 Ford F-250 pickup truck on 1-35 going south near Salado, when a DPS trooper attempted to pull her over, according to a news release.

Police said the chase started with Smith traveling through Salado and on I-14 going north. The chase continued west on I-14 through Bell County and into Coryell County and eventually into the City of Copperas Cove, according to a news release.

Police said Smith continued looping around Copperas Cove, driving on city streets and FM roadways and US 190. Smith avoided multiple spike attempts from different law enforcement agencies, per police.

Police said Smith eventually left the Copperas Cove area and traveled east into the City of Killeen.

Troopers attempted a PIT (precision immobilization technique) and Smith began ramming the DPS vehicles causing damage to three.

Police said Smith continued to put the truck in drive and reverse ram a police vehicle. The chase continued as Smith began traveling west on the eastbound frontage road near SH 201.

Smith was eventually taken into custody after a successful pit and pin. No one was hurt or injured during this incident and no other property damage was reported.