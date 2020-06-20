19-year-old male dead after late night shooting near a Waco Whataburger

The man died of multiple gunshot injuries sustained near the Whataburger on N. Valley Mills and Lake Air Drive.

WACO, Texas — A 19-year-old male died following a shooting in Waco late last night.

The deadly shooting left the man with multiple gunshot wounds near the Whataburger at N. Valley Mills Drive in Waco. Officers arrived at the scene at approximately 1:50 a.m. and learned that the shooting had occurred in the parking lot adjacent to the Whataburger.

The 19-year-old was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle and dropped off near at the emergency room. Hospital staff were unable to revive the young man, at which time he was pronounced dead.

No other information is available at this time, but the shooting is still under investigation. Investigators ask that anyone with knowledge of the shooting to please contact the police department and ask for Det Reyes.