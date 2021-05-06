19-year-old man shot in leg Saturday morning, Temple police say

Officers responded to the shooting around 11:50 a.m. They said the victim is in stable condition at this time, and believe the suspect is in a black Nissan Altima.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that a 19-year-old man injured June 5.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Mariam Road around 11:50 a.m. Upon arriving, officers learned the man was near the intersection of Cole Porter Drive and Linwood Road when he was shot in the leg and ran from the area.

The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White where he is in stable condition, police said.

Police believe the shooting suspect is driving a black Nissan Altima.