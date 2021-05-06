19-year-old man shot in leg Saturday morning, Temple police say

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that a 19-year-old man injured June 5.
Police responded to the 4000 block of Mariam Road around 11:50 a.m. Upon arriving, officers learned the man was near the intersection of Cole Porter Drive and Linwood Road when he was shot in the leg and ran from the area.
The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White where he is in stable condition, police said.
Police believe the shooting suspect is driving a black Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at at 254-526-8477, where callers can report information anonymously, police said.