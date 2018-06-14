A suspect is at large after a shooting outside of a Westminster dentist office that left four people shot, including two kids, on Thursday afternoon.

Two adults and two kids were the only victims -- they were transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds after police arrived on scene around 3:05 p.m.

Cheri Spottke with the Westminster Police Department said during a media briefing that it's unclear what their conditions are.

A witness told 9NEWS reporter Jennifer Meckles said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Cedarwood Square Office Complex.

A spokesperson for the agency will not confirm at what dentist office this happened, but did say it was at 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Westminster police said the suspect is at large and the agency is working to provide a description of the person. There's no word about motive, or what led up to this shooting.

A vehicle is being sought in connection to the shooting; Westminster police said it is a black Toyota four-door with Colorado tag number NOQ 091. Any people inside should be considered armed - called 911 or 303-658-4360 with any information on the vehicle, the police department said.

Spoke with the owner of a car shop near the dentist office who says he heard 7 or 8 "deliberate" gun shots and watched as a man ran down the sidewalk of Sheridan. He says police ran after him when they arrived

9NEWS reporter Katie Eastman spoke with the owner of a car shop near the dentist office who said he heard seven or eight “deliberate” gunshots and watched as a man ran down the sidewalk of Sheridan.

Video from Sky9 shows about a dozen or more patrol cars parked around the building, which is surrounded in police tape.

Officers have been seen walking around the property tagging evidence.

Sky9 has not seen any ambulances on scene, but we have noticed officers focused on a silver SUV in the lot.

The vehicle is butted up to the Cedarwood sign and is blocking the entrance to the parking lot. One of the doors is ajar and several evidence markers have been placed on the ground surrounding the SUV.

80th Avenue is closed in the area, as is one northbound lane of Sheridan Boulevard and drivers are.

