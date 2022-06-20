WANTED | 2 Harker Heights residents wanted, suspected of abducting 2-month-old

The baby was found safe in Irving, Texas, but police are now looking for the two accused of abducting her.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Harker Heights Police Department issued arrest warrants for two people accused of abducting a 2-month-old girl over the weekend.

Police said a father came into the police station on Sunday, June 19, and complained about how two people, identified as Rotoyia and Runnesha Vertison, reportedly refused to give his 2-month-old daughter back to him.

Police did not clarify why the two had his daughter in the first place.

The department then coordinated to have an Amber Alert issued and it was believed they would be in a home in Irving, Texas, police said.

The Irving Police Department went to the residence and found that the baby was safe. Police returned the baby to her father, police said.

Warrants for both Rotoyia and Runnesha Vertison were issued regarding this incident. If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.