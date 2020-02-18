KILLEEN, Texas — A man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after a two-hour standoff in Killeen.

It started around 11:30 p.m. Monday at a home on Corrine Drive after Killeen police were called about a “domestic situation.” When officers arrived, a man pointed a gun toward officers and other people he had trapped inside the home, police said.



Neighbors were evacuated but were later let back in their homes.

No one was injured.

It is not yet known what charges the man will face.

