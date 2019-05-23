GATESVILLE, Texas — Two women were indicted Wednesday for giving alcohol to minors on the day before two Gatesville High sophomore boys died in a car crash. The crash happened only a few hundred feet away from were the under-aged drinking occurred.

Brittany and Morgan Hallman were both charged with ten different counts of serving alcohol to a minor. Each count seemed to represent a different minor who acquired alcohol from the women.

According to Coryell county documents, Brittany also faces an additional charge of falsifying a report to police. The indictment record said Brittany lied to police when she claimed she was not at the house on Cedar Ridge where the drinking allegedly took place.

Documents also state Brittany tried to remove evidence that drinking happened.

Brittany and Morgan were not in the Coryell County Jail Thursday afternoon and appear to have bonded out.