2 injured after reported morning shooting, car wreck in Killeen

No word if these two people are connected or if the car crash was caused by the reported shooting.

KILLEEN, Texas — Two people were injured following a reported shooting and car accident in Killeen Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called out to the 4300 block of Old Florence Road at 11:23 a.m. in regards to a person who was shot.

When they arrived, they found the female suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. She was transported to a local area hospital in critical, but stable condition, Killeen PD added.

While there, police located a male who was suffering from an injury caused by a vehicle crash, they said. He was also transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.