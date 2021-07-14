2 injured after reported morning shooting, car wreck in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Two people were injured following a reported shooting and car accident in Killeen Wednesday morning.
Police say they were called out to the 4300 block of Old Florence Road at 11:23 a.m. in regards to a person who was shot.
When they arrived, they found the female suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. She was transported to a local area hospital in critical, but stable condition, Killeen PD added.
While there, police located a male who was suffering from an injury caused by a vehicle crash, they said. He was also transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Police did not release both of their identities. No word if these two people are connected or if the car crash was caused by the reported shooting.