2 men indicted on murder charges after deadly 2019 Halloween shooting

It isn't clear if the murder charge is in relation to 22-year-old D'airse Holder, who was shot at a Halloween party at The Grove at Waco on Nov. 1, 2019.

WACO, Texas — A McClennan County grand jury indicted two men, who were originally arrested in connection to a 2019 Halloween deadly shooting, with murder charges, according to court documents.

The men, Krisean Jamon Gison and Jamarine Long, were both arrested after a Nov. 1, 2019 shooting where 22-year-old D'airse Holder was shot and killed at a Halloween party at The Grove at Waco on South University Parks Ave, the Waco Police Department said.

Holder was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

It isn't clear if the two were indicted with a murder charge in relation to this specific case.