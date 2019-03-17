BELTON, Texas — Two Belton children reported missing Friday were found Saturday with a truck driver in Winslow, Arizona, police said.

Belton police contacted the Winslow Police Department to notify them of the missing 14-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother. The information led police to a semi-truck in Winslow, officials said.

Winslow officers made contact with the truck's driver, 47-year-old Marshall Pendergrass of Florida, and found the siblings in the truck's sleeper cab, according to Winslow PD.

Winslow police said an investigation revealed Pendergrass was not related to the children and had held them against their will.

The siblings were turned over to Arizona Child Protective Services and appeared to be in good physical condition, officials said.

Pendergrass was taken into custody and is being held on pending federal charges.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Winslow PD Criminal Investigations Division are still investigating the incident, according to WPD officials.