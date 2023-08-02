Suspect charged in connection with July murder in Killeen

Amaun Brandell Gilbert is wanted in connection to the murder of 24-year-old Richard Xavier Solomon on Sunday, July 30.

KILLEEN, Texas — Amaun Brandell Gilbert, a 20-year-old resident of Killeen, Texas, has been officially charged in connection with the murder of Richard Xavier Solomon, 24, that allegedly took place on Rancier Avenue on July 30, according to the Killeen Police Department.

The charges were filed Aug. 2, by the Robbery-Homicide Unit of the Killeen Police Department following a complaint received from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

According to police, Solomon, also a resident of Killeen, was found with a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue. Police said he was taken to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, where he later died.

In a plea for public assistance, authorities are urging anyone who has any information about the case or the whereabouts of Gilbert to come forward. Individuals can reach out to the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8830.