20-year-old murder suspect arrested in Killeen

20-year-old Amaun Brandell Gilbert was wanted in connection to the murder of Richard Xavier Solomon on Sunday, July 30.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILLEEN, Texas — Police in Killeen have arrested a suspect in the case of a murder that allegedly took place in July, according to the Killeen Police Department.

20-year-old Amaun Brandell Gilbert was wanted in connection to the murder of 24-year-old Richard Xavier Solomon on Sunday, July 30, 2023, said police.

Charges against Gilbert were officially filed by the department on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Police asked the public for assistance in locating Gilbert, who at the time was not in custody. The next day, on Aug. 3, KPD reported Gilbert had been located and arrested.

Gilbert has reportedly been taken to the Killeen City Jail.

Killeen PD thanked the community for helping the department in the investigation.