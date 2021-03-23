Photos released in connection to 2017 unsolved murder in Harker Heights

In 2017, police found 48-year-old Alonzo "Lonnie" Patton dead from a gunshot wound in the 100 block of E. Central Texas Expressway near Popeyes.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — New photos were released Tuesday of a person the Harker Heights Police Department believes is connected to a 2017 unsolved murder.

On Aug. 28, Harker Heights Police were called out to the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway near a Popeyes restaurant.

When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 48-year-old Alonzo "Lonnie" Patton dead from a gunshot wound. At the time, police didn't have any suspect information.

Years later, police are now asking for the public's help in identifying the person in the photos they released, seen below.

If you have any information about this person or about the shooting, please contact the Harker Heights Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.