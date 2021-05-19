2018 attempted murder suspect arrested for reportedly shooting man in head at H-E-B

Police say back in 2018, Fabela, who was 18 at the time, shot then 18-year-old Christian Palacios in the head following an argument in an H-E-B parking lot.

WACO, Texas — The video above was posted in 2018.

The 2018 H-E-B shooting case has come to an end Tuesday with the arrest of the attempted murder suspect, according to the Waco Police Department.

On Tuesday, the department shared on Facebook about Juan Carlos Fabela's arrest.

Police say back in 2018, Fabela, who was 18 at the time, shot then 18-year-old Christian Palacios in the head following an argument in the H-E-B parking lot at 3801 N. 19th Street. Police say Fabela tried to rob Palacios before he shot him.

Palacios did survive, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Fabela, who then fled to Mexico, Waco PD said. The warrant stated he was wanted for attempted murder.

Years later, the Waco PD received a tip through Crime Stoppers that Fabela was back in Texas residing in the Dallas area, police said.

Police informed the U.S. Marshal Lonestar Task Force who later located Fabela and arrested him, the Waco PD said.

No other details about this case were released.