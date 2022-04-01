Killeen man found guilty of 2020 triple homicide, life in prison

Barnard Lnell Morrow, now 23, had previously been arrested in connection to the case in March 2020 during a traffic stop.

KILLEEN, Texas — Barnell Lnell Morrow, 23, has been found guilty of capital murder involving a triple homicide in Killeen two years ago.

March 2020, Killeen Police responded to a call about shots fired at the Summerlyn apartments on 4101 East Rancier Ave, according to police.

When police originally came to the residence they found nothing out of the ordinary, as stated by the affidavit. However, officers returned to the residence when they received a call about a water leak at 1:40 a.m., according to Killeen police.

That's when officers found Shaquan Allred, Asia Cline, and Freddie Delacruz shot to death, according to Killeen PD.

According to an arrest affidavit for Morrow, he had previously been arrested in connection to the case in March 2020 during a traffic stop. That's when police say they found a gun similar to the one described by the victims' roommate and matched the casings found at the residence.

Bell County District Attorney Da Henry Garza thanked those who were involved in the case. "We would also like to extend our grateful appreciation for the hard work by the Killeen Police Department who gathered the evidence necessary to prove him guilty of this horrible crime," he said.